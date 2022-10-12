North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.38. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

