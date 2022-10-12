Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 15,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
