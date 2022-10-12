Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 15,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.