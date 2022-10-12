Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.37. 18,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,143. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.72.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.58.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

