Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NWPX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.78. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.