Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.78. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

