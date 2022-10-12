Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

