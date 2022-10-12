Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

NYSE NVS opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

