NTV Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62.

