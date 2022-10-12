NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

