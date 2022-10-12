Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,641.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

