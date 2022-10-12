NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. NULS has a total market cap of $18.66 million and $1.73 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS (NULS) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NULS through the process of mining. NULS has a current supply of 111,697,638.27680597 with 99,620,739.3123732 in circulation. The last known price of NULS is 0.18808914 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $591,797.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuls.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.