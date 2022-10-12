NULS Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS (NULS) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NULS through the process of mining. NULS has a current supply of 111,697,638.27680597 with 99,620,739.3123732 in circulation. The last known price of NULS is 0.18808914 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $591,797.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuls.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

