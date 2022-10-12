NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,554. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.