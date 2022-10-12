Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NKG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.