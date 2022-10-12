Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.