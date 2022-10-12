Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

