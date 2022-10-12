Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NXJ stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

