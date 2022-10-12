NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $279.94 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $279.94 million and $3.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $42.45 or 0.00222773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

