O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $15,921,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

