Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 131,811 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,811 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

