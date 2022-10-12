Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.05. 1,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.02. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.13.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

