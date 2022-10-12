Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Five9 worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.05.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 21,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $168.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

