Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $14.90 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $274.23 million and $14.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.94 or 0.06739329 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00081679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

