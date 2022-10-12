Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 649.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,441,068 shares of company stock worth $554,035,537. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 277,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,803,121. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.