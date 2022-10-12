ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 3,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,386. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

