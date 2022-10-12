Odyssey Market Cap Reaches $690,633.82 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $690,633.82 and $169,153.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/ocn. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @odysseyocn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is https://reddit.com/r/odysseyocn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Odyssey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey (OCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Odyssey has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Odyssey is 0.00008192 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $137,421.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ocnex.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.