Oikos Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oikos Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 25.8% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $179.80. 110,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $202.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $178.52 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

