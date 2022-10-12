Oldfather Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

