ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Large Volume Increase

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,062 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.30.
ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
