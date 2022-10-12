ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Large Volume Increase

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,062 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ON Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in ON by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in ON by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

