OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

ONCS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 653.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.