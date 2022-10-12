ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

OKE stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

