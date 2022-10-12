Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 83.6% in September

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Onion Global Stock Performance

Shares of OG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Onion Global has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onion Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

