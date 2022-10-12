Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.0185

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $2.06 million and $9,544.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,804,912 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @opacity_storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is https://reddit.com/r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity (OPCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opacity has a current supply of 130,000,000 with 80,456,100 in circulation. The last known price of Opacity is 0.01883172 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,126.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opacity.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

