Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 559,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,653. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

