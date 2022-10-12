Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 888.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

