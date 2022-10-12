Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHY remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.33%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

