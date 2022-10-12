Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.74 or 1.00009270 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002188 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09257825 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,947,379.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

