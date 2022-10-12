Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Organo Stock Performance

Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at 75.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Organo has a 1 year low of 75.25 and a 1 year high of 75.25.

Get Organo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organo in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Organo Company Profile

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.