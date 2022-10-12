Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

