Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.25 target price by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.22. 371,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -227.86. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$5.02.

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at C$271,188.82. In related news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. Also, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,040. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $170,690.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

