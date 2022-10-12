Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,784,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,754,000 after buying an additional 136,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. 128,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

