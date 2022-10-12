Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.32. 131,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

