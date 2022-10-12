Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13,575.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,330. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.26.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

