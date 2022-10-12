Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,294,998. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

