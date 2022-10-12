Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 737 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.03 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

