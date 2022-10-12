Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUTKY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Danske downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.