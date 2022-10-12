Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 40,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 51,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
