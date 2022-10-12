Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 22.9 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.