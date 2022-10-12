P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

