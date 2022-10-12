P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.