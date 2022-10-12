Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 148,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 884,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

