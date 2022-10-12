Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
Paramount Global Price Performance
PARA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 93,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,342,134. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $71,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
