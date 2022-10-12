Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PARA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 93,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,342,134. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $71,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

