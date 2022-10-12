Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global



Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

